Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

Job fair for veterans scheduled for Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium.PNG
WRTV photo
Lucas Oil Stadium
Lucas Oil Stadium.PNG
Posted at 6:15 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 18:15:30-04

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary are joining forces with local organizations to attract, hire and retain military-trained talent in the Indianapolis area.

The groups will host a veterans job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

More than 60 registered exhibitors are expected to be at the hiring event.

The Job Fair will take place in Exhibit Hall 2.

From the South Lot, walk along the east side of the stadium toward the Pro Shop. Enter the stadium through the Southeast Entrance before you get to the Pro Shop. Take the NE Escalator down to the Event Level and follow the signage to the registration area.

Field Access (including stadium seating area) is prohibited. You will be asked to leave the event by Stadium Security if you are in this area.

Complimentary parking is available to veteran job seekers in the south lot. You must mention you are attending the job fair.

Enter the lot at Gate 6 off Capitol Avenue. Enter the stadium through the Southeast Entrance.

TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.