Job fair for veterans scheduled for Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary are joining forces with local organizations to attract, hire and retain military-trained talent in the Indianapolis area.

The groups will host a veterans job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

More than 60 registered exhibitors are expected to be at the hiring event.

The Job Fair will take place in Exhibit Hall 2.

From the South Lot, walk along the east side of the stadium toward the Pro Shop. Enter the stadium through the Southeast Entrance before you get to the Pro Shop. Take the NE Escalator down to the Event Level and follow the signage to the registration area.

Field Access (including stadium seating area) is prohibited. You will be asked to leave the event by Stadium Security if you are in this area.

Complimentary parking is available to veteran job seekers in the south lot. You must mention you are attending the job fair.

Enter the lot at Gate 6 off Capitol Avenue. Enter the stadium through the Southeast Entrance.