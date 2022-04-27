Watch
Marion County public safety agencies hosting job fair Saturday

marion county job fair.png
Provided Graphic/IMPD
Several city and county agencies are hosting a job fair on April 30, 2022.
marion county job fair.png
Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 27, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, public safety agencies from across Indianapolis and Marion County will be in one place for a job fair.

Both professional and sworn positions are available.

Captain Corey Floyd with the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

The event is taking place on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the IMPD Training Academy, located at 901 N Post Rd.

