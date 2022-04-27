Marion County public safety agencies hosting job fair Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, public safety agencies from across Indianapolis and Marion County will be in one place for a job fair.
Both professional and sworn positions are available.
Captain Corey Floyd with the Indianapolis Fire Department said.
The event is taking place on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the IMPD Training Academy, located at 901 N Post Rd.
