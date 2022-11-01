Watch Now
TSA to host hiring event for Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event for interested individuals at Indianapolis International Airport.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the TSA Offices, 8303 W. Southern Ave., Indianapolis.

Attendees will receive information about TSO positions and can complete multiple steps of the hiring process. The event includes a presentation about the TSO role, application assistance, and scheduling of computer-based testing for job seekers. Participants will be able to complete all or part of these processes, which will significantly reduce the time required to get on board with TSA.

As part of the presentation sessions during the event, TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits, which include paid leave, health care plans, 401k coverage and more.

Starting pay at IND is $20.47 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months. TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 to eligible new hires – $2,500 after onboarding and an additional $2,500 after one year of service, with a service agreement. This initiative applies to TSO new hires that onboard through Sept. 30, 2023.

Attendees must bring two valid forms of identification and register beforehand.

