Gusty winds shake Indiana Friday: Parade changes, road closures and widespread damage

INDIANAPOLIS — A high wind warning and wind advisory on Friday across central Indiana have impacted Hoosiers with fallen trees, overturned semis and even caused changes at the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Indianapolis.

Parade adjustments

The parade stepped off at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Notably, balloons were absent this year.

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"We had to remove the balloons from the parade, unfortunately, due to the high winds," explained Mary Claire Tuohy, a board member for Indianapolis Athletic Club, which organizes the festivities.

The day also features a Tent Party. The oversized tent's flaps billowed, but it stayed anchored to the ground despite gusty winds.

"Our tent company was able to make sure that they added extra weight to the tent to make sure it can stay up," Tuohy shared.

Even without the balloons, those gathered to watch the parade were having fun.

"I thought the parade was at 9:30 a.m., so I showed up early, and they said, 'You've got the number one ticket for beer!'" laughed Chuck Durante, who was visiting Indianapolis from New York.

Durante was surprised to hear about the parade and was making the most of the day, even though he admits he was a bit unprepared for the weather.

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"I've been fortunate enough to win a scarf and a sweatshirt to put over me, but yeah, a lot cooler than I thought it would be," Durante shared. "And a lot more windier!"

"We're in our uniforms because it just kind of looks better, but it's so cold!" shared Jessica Elmore, the cheer coach at Cardinal Ritter.

The cheerleaders still waved their pompoms and smiled as they started the parade, even though it was quite cool in the wind.

"The girls have all of their warm-ups ready to go right when they're finished with the parade," Elmore continued.

While the parade seemingly went off without a hitch, the wind wasn't stopping.

"Some of the equipment over there was blowing across the field, literally down the street," Durante described. "Beware of the flying garbage cans!"

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Fallen trees in roads keep Indy DPW busy

On the other side of Indianapolis, Indy DPW Forestry crews battled the wind too, as they cleared fallen trees out of the road.

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One stop was on Dickson Road, near Emerson Avenue. A tree had fallen and completely blocked traffic along Dickson.

"After we get the call, then we immediately come to the location. We observe the location, and then we react to it, you know, we see what size the tree is," explained DPW Forestry Supervisor Michael Oliver.

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The gusty wind doesn't prevent DPW from clearing trees, but it does make their job more difficult, as branches and debris are blown around.

Workers use chainsaws to break apart portions of the fallen tree, then attach chains to the trunk to pull it into a wood chipper.

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The process is done quickly, and then it is on to the next stop for yet another fallen tree.

"They know how to handle it, so they get the job done," Oliver said.

The stop on Dickson Road was the sixth stop of the day for the crew.

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Oliver says the wet weather recently could be part of the reason so many trees are uprooting.

"The rain does definitely has an impact, but what's good is the fact that there's no leaves on the trees right now, because when they have leaves, and it makes it heavier, and they tend to fall down even more," said Oliver.

If you need to report a fallen tree that is blocking the road in Indianapolis, contact the Mayor's Action Center.

Wind damage in Butler-Tarkington

Friday afternoon, a tree in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood fell onto a home just east of Hinkle Fieldhouse, off of Boulevard Place.

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Butler Police blocked portions of the boulevard to clear the tree.

No one was injured when the tree fell on the house, but it did cause extensive damage.

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WATCH BELOW

Wind knocks tree into northside house

Overturned semis

Officials reported several semis tipped over the day on Friday because of the gusty winds.

Power outages

Some communities experienced power outages on Friday. You can check the latest power outages to find out if your neighborhood is impacted by clicking here.

Winds are expected to die down on Friday evening. Both the high wind warning and wind advisory expire at 8 p.m. Friday.

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