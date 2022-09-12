UPS hiring 3,000 seasonal employees in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — As the holiday season rapidly approaches, companies throughout the United States are beginning to ramp up hiring for the busiest time of the year.
At UPS, more than 100,000 seasonal employees are needed and 80% of those positions do not require interviews.
In Indianapolis, UPS is looking to fill 3,000 full-time and part-time driver, package handler and driver helper positions.
Those interested can apply at https://www.jobs-ups.com/.
