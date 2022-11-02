UPS to hold seasonal hiring events this weekend around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — UPS has announced plans to hire 2,250 seasonal employees in the Indianapolis area.

Beginning Nov. 4, UPS plans to hire as many as 60,000 seasonal employees across the country with more than 450 in-person and virtual hiring events.

At these events, applicants can get hired in as few as 25 minutes.

In Indianapolis, events will be held on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Friday, Nov. 4

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

700 W. 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202 5431 W. 81st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46268

Friday, Nov. 4

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

10095 Bradford Road, Plainfield, IN 46168

Saturday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

5431 W. 81st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46268



Those who are unable to attend a hiring event can still apply online at UPSjobs.com.