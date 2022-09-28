Meet the first female head of the Mexican Consulate in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV celebrates diversity every day and this month is Hispanic Heritage Month.

So, we’re taking a closer look at the Mexican Consulate in Indiana and the unique way the new head of the consulate is making a difference for the Hispanic community.

At the corner of Lord and East streets, the Mexican flag waves high above the consulate.

Step inside and you’ll meet the new head of the consulate, Leticia Maki Teramoto.

Spanish comes easy to her and so does the spirit of her country.

“What we call, me casa is sue casa, that’s true,” Teramoto said. “I was born there (in Mexico City). I was raised there. The only time I’ve left Mexico is when serving to the government.”

Teramoto joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 1992. She moved state-side to work at the Mexican embassy, in Washington and later at the Mexican consulate in New York City.

“I speak Japanese, but of course, I’m fluent in Spanish, and I’m doing my best in English (laughs)," Teramoto said.

A Hoosier since July 16 she brings humor and humility, as a trailblazer in her position.

“The main difference that I feel I’m making is that I’m the first female officer from the government of Mexico as head of the consulate,” Teramoto said.

Her roots remain grounded, as she embraces making a change.

The office of the Indiana consulate is just twenty years old. She covers Indiana, Kentucky and part of Ohio.

“We are only five members of the Mexican foreign service, but we cover 241 counties in the tri-state area," Teramoto said.

On Mexican Independence Day, you can catch her putting a face to the community and dancing with Hispanic Hoosiers, but her work goes beyond the dance floor.

“Part of the day is for documentation, another part is for protection and then cultural events, and then meeting with authorities and elected officials or law enforcement officers. So, yeah, we have a lot of work," Teramoto said.

Back at the consulate, she turns her power into a mission of responsibility.

“Part of our community are un-documented. That makes them vulnerable,” said Teramoto. “I want them to be welcomed. So for that, we will need the help and the assistance and the support of local authorities, federal and state authorities, as well as other allied organizations on migration, on education, on health.”

Now on this Hispanic Heritage Month, she shares a message of open doors with Hoosiers, as the first female head of the Mexican consulate, in Indiana.

“In any doubt, please contact the consulate of Mexico. We are the ones who can provide you with proper and direct information that you need," Teramoto said.

According to foreign service law, Teramoto said the head of the consulate usually serves four to five years. Her plan is to visit Kentucky next.