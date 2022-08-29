Watch Now
Indianapolis News and Headlines

Actions

IMPD seeks help in locating missing teen

alan turcios (1).png
Photo Provided / IMPD
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Alan Turcios.
alan turcios (1).png
Posted at 7:41 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 19:41:42-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Alan Turcios.

Turcios was last seen in the area of West 34th Street and High School Road around 4 p.m.

According to investigators, Turcios may be a danger to himself.

He is described as 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. Turcios has black hair and brown eyes.

Turcios was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts.

His destination is unknown according to his family and his girlfriend.

If located call 911 immediately.

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE