IMPD seeks help in locating missing teen

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Alan Turcios.
Turcios was last seen in the area of West 34th Street and High School Road around 4 p.m.
According to investigators, Turcios may be a danger to himself.
He is described as 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. Turcios has black hair and brown eyes.
Turcios was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts.
His destination is unknown according to his family and his girlfriend.
If located call 911 immediately.
