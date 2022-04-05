Watch
Korn and Evanescence visiting Ruoff Music Center in August

Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 14:53:10-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Korn and Evanescence are returning to Indiana with a stop on their co-headlining summer tour.

The bands will play Ruoff Music Center on August 24 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

The tour includes 18 stops and has a variety of special guests that will serve as opening and featured acts.

“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out,” said Jonathan Davis of Korn. “Whenever Amy comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re going to have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

“I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen,” said Amy Lee of Evanescence. “It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”

Korn has sold 40 million albums worldwide and won two Grammy Awards in their multi-decade spanning career.

Evanescence are all two-time Grammy award winners and are best known for their landmark 2003 album ‘Fallen’, which sold more than 17 million copies worldwide.

