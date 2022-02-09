1 dead after vehicle leaves road, crashes off I-70 near Greenfield

HANCOCK COUNTY — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Greenfield, officials said.

It happened before late Wednesday in the westbound lanes approaching State Road 109, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine

The vehicle left the right side of the road and crashed.

The right lane in the area was closed about 4:50 p.m. as first responders worked the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Perrine urged drivers to seek alternate routes to their destination for the time being.

As of 4:42 p.m., INDOT's real-time traffic map showed a slowdown was expected for about an hour and a half.

Additional details were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.