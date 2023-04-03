Watch Now
2 dead following car collision on Indy’s east side

Posted at 9:04 PM, Apr 02, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have died after being involved in a fatal crash on the east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers responded to East 10th Street and Arlington Avenue on reports of a personal injury accident involving two vehicles.

According to IMPD, two people inside one vehicle have died. A third person was in the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle has been transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a developing story.

