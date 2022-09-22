3 shot near, 1 critical after shooting near church on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot and one was critically injured in a shooting near a church Thursday afternoon on the city's north side, police say.

Police found the victims wounded while responding about 1:10 p.m. to the intersection of East 29th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, according to IMPD.

IMPD Sgt. Genae cook sai a landscaping crew was meeting someone at a church lot for something unrelated to the church. At some point, a conflict broke out and three people fired weapons.

Cook said one person was critically injured, one was seriously injured and another suffered minor injuries.

Everyone involved is either in questioning or at a hospital for treatment, she added.

Additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story.