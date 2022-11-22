4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV

INDIANAPOLIS — Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year.

The Whiteland Warriors, Decatur Central Hawks, Mt. Vernon Marauders and the Jasper Wildcats will travel to the City of Brotherly Love to perform for those in attendance and those watching from home.

The Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade is the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the county.

The Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade will air live on WRTV beginning at 9 a.m.