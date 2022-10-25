$50,000 lottery ticket sold at Noblesville Kroger

NOBLESVILLE – Check your tickets!

Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing.

The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Kroger J-980 located at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing in Noblesville. The winning Powerball Double Play numbers for Monday, October 24 are: 12-48-51-63-67 with the Powerball of 26.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Wednesday, October 26 is $700 million—the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.