$50,000 lottery ticket sold at Noblesville Kroger

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
Ernie's Liquors owner Joseph Johny hands over a Mega Millions lottery ticket to a customer in Palo Alto, Calif., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Posted at 7:51 PM, Oct 25, 2022
NOBLESVILLE – Check your tickets!

Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing.

The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Kroger J-980 located at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing in Noblesville. The winning Powerball Double Play numbers for Monday, October 24 are: 12-48-51-63-67 with the Powerball of 26.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Wednesday, October 26 is $700 million—the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

