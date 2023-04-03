7-year-old cancer free one year after father's failed suicide attempt turned stem cell transplant

INDIANAPOLIS — A Noblesville boy rang the bell at Riley loud and proud March 27.

7-year-old Levi Galvez celebrated being cancer free. This comes five years after his first diagnosis and one year after a life saving stem cell transplant from his father.

It's the final chapter Levi and his family have been patiently waiting for.

Monday afternoon Levi and his father were met with cheers, laughter and a small ceremony to commemorate the milestone.

This was a long time coming, and both Levi and his father's journey haven't been easy.

"Five years into treatment, and it felt like it was never going to end," Levi's dad, Geovani Galvez said.

Levi was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was just two-years-old. He spent years in and out of Riley Hospital for Children.

Geovani said the hardest moment in his life was seeing his son sick.

"Seeing my son at his lowest and not being able to do anything about it was really hard for me," Geovani said.

Levi needed a life-saving stem cell transplant. His father found out he was a half-match.

But it was the transplant that almost wasn't, actually this whole story almost didn't happen.

About eight months before the transplant, Geovani attempted suicide.

"It's really tough when you're going through it, "Geovani said.

The attempt left Geovani with fractured ribs, a damaged diaphragm and without a spleen.

But he lived. It was a second chance at lifefor both father and son.

"I am just grateful I'm here," Geovani said.

He is grateful he gets to see his son ring the bell, cancer free.

While this marks an end to Levi's cancer journey, this perhaps is just the beginning of the life he has ahead.

If you are experiencing depression or thoughts of hurting yourself, you are not alone and there are people out there who love you.

The national suicide prevention lifeline is 988 or you can call 800-273-TALK.