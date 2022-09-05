'My story will help': Noblesville dad on mission to help others

INDIANAPOLIS — Geovani Galvez’s story is one of hope.

“I think it was something I probably could’ve passed away from, but the fact that I didn’t, it’s something I need to share,” Galvez said.

It has been a year since his second chapter began. Last July, the Methodist Hospital ER financial counselor attempted suicide. At the time, his young son faced a cancer relapse.

"Sometimes I used to wonder why I lived, but there was a greater purpose after that,” Galvez said back in March.

That is when we first introduced you to the father and son duo — not long after 6-year-old Levi’s second chapter began. His dad, who once tried to take his own life, saved his son’s months later through a stem-cell transplant.

“I’m grateful for everybody who fought for my life and never gave up on me,” Galvez said.

Today, Galvez continues to work in Methodist’s ER. Levi is home, in remission and doing well. Last week, he celebrated his seventh birthday.

“He doesn’t really go anywhere, but being bored at home is better than being bored at the hospital,” Galvez said. He added the two still love to build Legos together.

On Galvez’s off time at the hospital, he has made it his mission to provide others hope.

“What Geo has been able to do is what you hope all your trauma patients do, right?” said IU Health Methodist Hospital Trauma Chaplain Thomas McDorr.

The Noblesville dad volunteers through the Trauma Survivor’s Network at the level one trauma center. His coworker and friend, Chaplain McDorr, spearheads the initiative.

“Your injury, your traumatic experience doesn’t have to define who you are,” McDorr said.

Galvez is one of four peer support volunteers. It is his job to connect with fellow trauma survivors while they are in the hospital.

“You’re just thinking like right there in that moment, how are things going to get better? What’s going to happen now? There’s so many unknown things you don’t know. I was that patient once,” Galvez said.

Advocating for resources, for help and support is the focus of Galvez’s second chapter. One he hopes to continue writing alongside other survivors.

“It’s a great experience because I feel really strong and confident of what they’re going through, but also what I faced too,” Galvez said.

There are also resources once patients are discharged. The Trauma Survivor's Network Support Group meets every second Tuesday of the month. Virtual meetings start at 6. Click here to learn more.