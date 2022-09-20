Andy Grammer to headline Colts Kicking the Stigma fundraiser this Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — This Friday, singer-songwriter Andy Grammar will headline the “Beyond the Sidelines” benefit at the Lucas Estate in Carmel.

Funds raised will go toward the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants, which support nonprofits and other organizations, primarily in Indiana, that raise awareness about mental illness or provide mental health treatment services.

Andy Grammer, the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter known for his anthemic pop hits “Keep Your Head Up,” “Honey, I’m Good” and “Don't Give Up On Me,” will headline the benefit which supports Kicking The Stigma, the Indianapolis Colts initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma often associated with these illnesses.

“I’ve always been labeled as the happy positive guy – and really owned that,” Grammer said. “But during this whole pandemic, I really began to feel the inability to get quiet with myself, and my mind was something that I really had to work on. So I started going to therapy and really coming to terms with who I am.”