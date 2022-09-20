Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Andy Grammer to headline Colts Kicking the Stigma fundraiser this Friday

Andy Grammar.jpg
WRTV / Provided by Colts
Andy Grammar.jpg
Posted at 10:32 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 22:32:10-04

INDIANAPOLIS — This Friday, singer-songwriter Andy Grammar will headline the “Beyond the Sidelines” benefit at the Lucas Estate in Carmel.

Funds raised will go toward the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants, which support nonprofits and other organizations, primarily in Indiana, that raise awareness about mental illness or provide mental health treatment services.

Andy Grammer, the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter known for his anthemic pop hits “Keep Your Head Up,” “Honey, I’m Good” and “Don't Give Up On Me,” will headline the benefit which supports Kicking The Stigma, the Indianapolis Colts initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma often associated with these illnesses.

“I’ve always been labeled as the happy positive guy – and really owned that,” Grammer said. “But during this whole pandemic, I really began to feel the inability to get quiet with myself, and my mind was something that I really had to work on. So I started going to therapy and really coming to terms with who I am.”

TOP STORIES: Queen Elizabeth II has died: Now, what happens to her beloved dogs? | IMPD adding 214 new license plate readers to city streets this week | Broad Ripple lounge owner opens second Las Vegas-themed bar in Lawrence | Richmond officer Seara Burton moved to hospice facility | Kokomo man killed at Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE