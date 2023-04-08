Watch Now
Athletes, coaches and loved ones honor Indiana coach killed in Florida plane crash

Posted at 7:50 PM, Apr 08, 2023
NOBLESVILLE — Athletes, coaches and loved ones gathered for a vigil at Indiana Elite Cheer and Tumbling to grieve the loss of Bethe Beaver, the founder and owner of the company.

Bethe was one of the Hoosiers who died in a plane crash Wednesday night in Florida.

Bethe’s husband, Rick, and Patricia and Jeff Lumpkin were also passengers on the flight.

Jeff and Patty Lumpkin (back) Bethe and Rick Beaver (front)

The plane reportedly left St. Petersburg, Florida around 5 p.m. and flew to Venice, Florida. Around 9:35 p.m. the plane left Venice back to St. Petersburg.

Shortly after takeoff from Venice, the plane crashed.

“She encouraged us to chase our dreams, even when they seemed like they were hard to reach, both on and off the mat,” Katherine Sarno, Bethe’s daughter, said.

Cheerleaders remembered Bethe with a memorial outside of the facility Thursday night. They left flowers and hung posters that stated what Bethe meant to them.

Bethe Beaver memorial

“She was a devoted mentor to so many of you, and to me too. My mom always cared about each individual kid at the gym, whether they had been there for 18 years or were coming in for the first time,” Annie Jackson, Bethe’s daughter, said.

Bethe Beaver with two Indiana Elite cheerleaders

At the vigil, Bethe's loved ones all huddled up one last time in honor of her. Before a balloon release, they all shouted out a chant.

“As we celebrate her life and legacy, I know her spirit will live through all of the lives she has touched,” Sarno said.

