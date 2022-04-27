Avon school resource officer garnering national attention for TikTok account

AVON — Avon School Resource Officer Richard Craig is being recognized nationally for his role in the school.

Craig is utilizing TikTok to reach students throughout his district, the state and the country with challenging questions they have. Today, @OfficerCraig has nearly 127,000 followers.

"Everywhere you look, the kids, including my own, they're on these platforms," Craig said.

He takes words of wisdom to TikTok. He also goes live multiple times a week to give students a chance to ask questions.

"I may have students that may not want to approach me in the hallway," Craig said. "Maybe they don't want to be seen talking to the police."

As a dad himself, he said he wants to truly be there for the students.

"Do something nice for somebody," Craig said. "Say something nice, because you never truly understand or know how something you say or do, no matter how small, can change the trajectory of someone else's life."

Changing lives is something his students said he's good at.

"He wants to keep all the kids out of trouble," Avon senior Marcus Toogood said. "He's doing the best he can."

After mass shootings across the country, school resource officers had to take a different approach.

"This is a role you truly have to care (about)," Craig said. "You have to care enough about these kids becoming successful adults (that) you're willing to lay your own safety and life on the line."

Craig was recognized for the work he is doing inside the school. He was named the Region-5 School Resource Officer of the Year, by the National Association of School Resource Officers.