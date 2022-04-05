Backstreet Boys set for first Indiana show since 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — After years of waiting, Backstreet Boys fans in Indiana will be able to see their beloved boy band in the Hoosier State.

The Backstreet Boys will return to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sunday, July 10 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

The tour, dubbed the DNA World Tour, will be the band's first stop in Indiana since Sept. 10, 2019.

The Backstreet Boys, with sales surpassing 130 million, are recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

Tickets are available at livenation.com.