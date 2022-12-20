Columbus police investigating death of two people shot inside a home

COLUMBUS — Columbus authorities are investigating the death of two people who were found dead inside a home Monday evening.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, CPD officers responded to a 911 call in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they entered the home and found two people deceased inside with gunshot wounds.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, detectives believe that there was an argument inside the home involving two people prior to the shooting.

The names of the deceased will be released at a later time by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation can contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.