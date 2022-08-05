Columbus Township Fire & Rescue hosting donation drive for Kentucky flooding victims

COLUMBUS — A Bartholomew County firefighter with family in Kentucky is now hosting a supply donation drive to help those affected by the recent flooding.

Courtney Barnhill with Columbus Township Fire & Rescue tells WRTV that as first responders, giving back to the community while having feet on the ground is the only way they know how to do it.

Barnhill says families in Kentucky need items like bottled water and everyday items they need to survive daily, like toiletries, canned food and clothing.

On August 13, donations can be dropped off at Columbus Township Fire & Rescue, located at 931 Repp Drive, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.