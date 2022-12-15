Watch Now
Batesville Casket Company sold to private investment firm

Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 15, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Batesville Casket Company is being sold.

The company, which is a leading provider of products and services surrounding death care, is being purchased by LongRange Capital, a private investment firm in a deal valued at $761.5 million.

According to a release from LongRange Capital, the purchase of Batesville is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

“As longer-term oriented investors with an operational focus and significant carve-out experience, we look forward to partnering with the Batesville management team and its dedicated associates in further supporting the business for many years to come,” Bob Berlin, Managing Partner at LongRange, said. “We are greatly appreciative of Batesville’s long and successful operating history as part of Hillenbrand and we look forward to working closely to execute a seamless transition.”

“Batesville is a strong business with passionate associates who are committed to our customers and our mission of helping families honor the lives of those they love,” said Chris Trainor, President of Batesville. “We are excited to mark this important milestone for Batesville, and to work closely with LongRange as we position the business for its next chapter.”

