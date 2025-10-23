Beckwith challenges Senate GOP colleagues on redistricting: 'Find your backbone'

INDIANAPOLIS — Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith challenged Republicans in the Indiana Senate Wednesday over their resistance to redistricting, after the Senate communications office said "the votes aren't there."

In a statement posted on social media, Beckwith wrote a strong statement directly to Senate Republicans.

"The people of Indiana did not elect a Republican supermajority so our Senate could cower, compromise, or collapse at the very moment courage is required," Beckwith wrote.

As President of the Senate, Beckwith said his Republican colleagues were "failing to stand with President Trump" and "failing to deliver the 9-0 conservative map our citizens overwhelmingly expect."

"For years, it has been said accurately that the Indiana Senate is where conservative ideas from the House go to die. As President of the Senate, I am no longer willing to let that reputation stand unchallenged," Beckwith wrote.

He called on Senate Republicans to support redistricting: "I am calling on my Republican colleagues in the Indiana Senate to find your backbone, to remember who sent you here, and to reclaim Indiana's rightful voice in Congress by drawing a 9-0 map."

FULL STATEMENT ON X:

Statement from Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith on redistricting. pic.twitter.com/3Z0RshGQoc — Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith (@LGMicahBeckwith) October 22, 2025

Senator Chris Garten also posted a statement on social media on Wednesday declaring his support for redistricting.

"I fully support redistricting in Indiana and have been in support since day one," Garten wrote. "Out of respect for caucus deliberations, I haven't made a public statement, but my colleagues and the constituents I've spoken to have known where I stand."

Garten said redistricting would counter Democratic efforts in other states.

"This is not a fight Republicans picked, but it's at our doorstep, and I'm prepared to answer the call," he wrote. "For decades, Democrat states have gerrymandered in the dark of the night. Yet those same Democrats fake outrage at the notion Indiana would redraw our maps to balance the scales."

FULL STATEMENT ON X:

I fully support redistricting in Indiana and have been in support since day one.



Out of respect for caucus deliberations, I haven’t made a public statement, but my colleagues and the constituents I’ve spoken to have known where I stand. In light of recent speculation about where… — Chris Garten (@sen_chrisgarten) October 22, 2025

Redistricting debate continues

The statements come as Republican leadership remains divided over calling a special session for mid-decade redistricting.

Gov. Mike Braun said Wednesday he is "getting very close" to a decision on calling a special session, despite the Senate communications office saying votes aren't there.

The White House has been pushing Indiana and other states to redraw congressional districts, including with several meetings with Indiana's Republican leadership:



October 10 : Vice President JD Vance met with Governor Mike Braun (second meeting)

Vice President JD Vance met with Governor Mike Braun (second meeting) August 26 : Trump met with House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Bray at the White House

Trump met with House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Bray at the White House August 7: Vance's first meeting with Braun and legislative leaders

Gov. Braun also said Wednesday there has been "a lot of jawboning from the White House with senators, especially."

Beckwith had previously predicted a special legislative session would be called in early November.

"If we will not fight now, for our state, our children, and our country, then what exactly are we here for? Indiana Senate, let's get this done now," Beckwith concluded in his statement.