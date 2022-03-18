Biden nominates former IUPUI chancellor Nasser Paydar to role with U.S. Department of Education

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has nominated Nasser Paydar, the chancellor emeritus of Indiana University — Purdue University Indianapolis, for a role with the U.S. Department of Education.

Paydar's nomination for assistant secretary for postsecondary education was announced Friday, along with four other key nominations within the administration.

"I could not be more pleased with President Biden’s decision to nominate Dr. Nasser Paydar as assistant secretary for postsecondary education. Throughout his more than 35 years of experience as a higher education leader, Dr. Paydar has championed equitable and affordable access to postsecondary education. He also has placed an important focus on diversifying the higher education workforce," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Paydar served as the fifth chancellor for IUPUI from November 2015 to February 2022 and as executive vice president emeritus for Indiana University. He was a university faculty member for over three decades and held several administrative and executive roles, according to the school.

Paydar joined IUPUI in 1985 as an assistant professor of mechanical engineering in the School of Engineering and Technology. He went on to serve as chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, associate dean for graduate programs, associate dean for academic programs, and executive associate dean.

In 2004 Paydar became vice chancellor and dean of Indiana University–Purdue University Columbus. He served in that position for three years.

He was then appointed chancellor of IU in 2007, a position he served in until 2012, when he returned to IUPUI as executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer.

Biden also announced the following nominations on Friday:

