Big Ten pays for new library at Indianapolis elementary school

INDIANAPOLIS — Elementary school students might be too young to think about their college plans, but a new addition paid for by the Big Ten could help get them there.

Robert L. Frost School 106 on Indianapolis' northeast side unveiled its new media center Thursday morning. The room features brand new furniture and hundreds of books for the students.

The room where the media center now stands was a long-abandoned portion of the school. Indianapolis Public Schools superintendent Aleesia Johnson says the library is a win in more ways than one.

"This space once was a place that just stored things that were unwanted," Johnson said. "To see the transformation into a place where kids can come and dive into the world beyond is pretty meaningful."

Dozens of Frost children sporting Big Ten t-shirts toured the media center shortly after the ribbon cutting.

"I will be very happy to see some of the books so I can read more," said Frost second-grader Kyrie Woods.

The Big Ten also awarded tickets to Saturday's championship game between Oregon and Penn State to Frost students with perfect attendance. It also gave $1,000 to a teacher who has spent more than a decade at the school.