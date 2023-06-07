Bob Kevoian, former co-host of Bob & Tom, reveals gastric cancer diagnosis

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Kevoian, former co-host of “The Bob & Tom Show,” announced he is battling gastric cancer in his guest appearance on his former show Wednesday morning.
Kevoian explained his diagnosis came on Good Friday in April. He also said treatment via chemotherapy and radiation began immediately.
Kevoian retired from the show in 2015, but plans to document his cancer treatment journey in a new podcast called "The Bob & Cancer Show".
Alongisde wife Becky Kevoian and best friend Whit Grayson, the group plans to share their walk together down this road into the unknown.
Learn more about "The Bob & Cancer Show", here.
