Boone County crashes cause closure on southbound I-65

BOONE COUNTY — Two crashes involving multiple semis on southbound I-65 have closed down all lanes, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

As of 4 p.m., BCSO reports that all the lanes will be closed for another hour or two.

Photo Provided / Indiana Department of Transportation: West Central Boone County Sheriff's Department responds to a crash on I-65.

One crash occurred near the 142-mile marker with a semi. Lanes near the 146-mile marker are closed.

According to Deputy Wesley Grant, deputies are walking down the interstate making sure everyone is hydrated and not overheating while waiting in their cars.

Those on the interstate and stuck waiting in their car are encouraged to call them if there is an emergency. The deputies will need to know which car you are in and will be able to help.

Alongside the people waiting on the interstate, a semi filled with hogs is also stuck on the interstate.

Lebanon Fire Department reported to the scene to help cool down the hogs. They are currently spraying down the semi with hoses.

Photo Provided / Boone County Sheriff's Department The Lebanon Police Department help cool down a semi filled with hogs on I-65.

Grant encourages anyone stuck on the interstate to follow the BCSO social media for more updates.