'She was just fun': Friends remember Lebanon mom Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite

BOONE COUNTY — A friend and a mother of two and stepmom of one was remembered Saturday by friends hours after she was allegedly killed by her husband.

Elizabeth Wilhoite also went by Nikki. Her friends tell WRTV to know her was to love her and people were drawn to her.

“She was just fun. You could always count on her to have a funny story, or just to make you laugh," childhood friend Mary Smith said. “She could be friends with anybody, and she was just fun, she was fun to be around. Just a really devoted mom.”

Provided Photo/Mary Smith

Provided Photo/Mary Smith

Indiana State Police say Nikki's husband allegedly struck her in the head with a blunt object, causing her to lose consciousness before dumping her body in a creek.

"Why? What happened to just make him lose control?" Smith asked.

Friends say Nikki had just finished her last chemotherapy treatment. She had an infectious personality, a bright disposition and a smile that could light up the room.

Provided Photo/Crystal Bishop Manley

Provided Photo/Crystal Bishop Manley

"She's fighting to stay alive, to see her kids grow up. To have it end like this, it's just a tragedy that no one should have to go through. It just shouldn't be that way," Smith said.

Mental Health America of Boone County shared on Facebook that it is also mourning the loss of Nikki.

"We are saddened over the tragic nature of her passing. We know this can bring up many difficult emotions now, and in the days and weeks to come," the post read.

They offer mental health and domestic violence resources. For more information, call (765) 482-3020 x100 or reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Lebanon Community Schools said it is shocked and saddened by her death and is working with Mental Health America of Boone County and InWell to provide support for students.