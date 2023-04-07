Whitestown moving forward with plan to build aquatic facility at site of old junkyard

INDIANAPOLIS — Town officials in Whitestown are moving forward with plans to turn a old junkyard into an aquatic facility in town.

Since the closure of Wreck, Inc. junkyard, officials have worked to address concerns about the site and the environmental impact it has on the community.

In late 2022, the property was given a Certificate of Completion from IDEM to open a path for the aquatic facility.

According to a release from the town, groundbreaking is scheduled for late 2023 and is hoped to be operational by 2025.

“This amenity has been highly anticipated by our residents. One of the most exciting parts of the project is that it will be paid for without raising property taxes,” said Whitestown Town Council President Clinton Bohm. “The aquatics facility is expected to be funded through revenue generated as a direct result of Whitestown’s industrial and commercial growth, such as tax increment financing (TIF).”

The Whitestown Town Council will consider authorizing the first steps towards a public-private partnership for the project, including the adoption of the build-operate-transfer (BOT) process at its next meeting on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.