Butler University bringing back leadership camp back in person this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University is looking for future leaders to get involved in their summer leadership camp.

The Butler Way Student Leadership Camp is for any incoming freshman through senior who wants to learn more about being a leader.

This leadership camp is put on by future education leaders getting their master’s in educational leadership at Butler University.

It started 10 years ago and is back in person again this year.

Finae Rent is leading the camp this year and she says any student interested in leadership should consider this camp.

“They should sign up because they are going to have lots of opportunities to grab some tools for their tool box, they will be creating a change project that they will present to their school leaders and take back to their home school,” Rent said.

The camp runs from June 13 —16 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each day.

The last day to sign up is June 1.

To learn more about the camp or sign up, click here.