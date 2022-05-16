Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Butler University bringing back leadership camp back in person this summer

BBLA Save the Date Postcard[53].png
provided
Butler University is looking for future leaders to get involved in their summer leadership camp.<br/>
BBLA Save the Date Postcard[53].png
Posted at 6:00 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 06:00:50-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University is looking for future leaders to get involved in their summer leadership camp.

The Butler Way Student Leadership Camp is for any incoming freshman through senior who wants to learn more about being a leader.

This leadership camp is put on by future education leaders getting their master’s in educational leadership at Butler University.

It started 10 years ago and is back in person again this year.

Finae Rent is leading the camp this year and she says any student interested in leadership should consider this camp.

“They should sign up because they are going to have lots of opportunities to grab some tools for their tool box, they will be creating a change project that they will present to their school leaders and take back to their home school,” Rent said.

The camp runs from June 13 —16 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each day.

The last day to sign up is June 1.

To learn more about the camp or sign up, click here.

TOP STORIES: Homeowners hope to get money back after state wins $47K judgment against Noblesville contractor | 'Toddlers and Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16, family says | Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Four ex-North Central High School students file lawsuit alleging district ignored teacher misconduct | Woman who hid race from home appraisers to get more value hopes US can change

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!