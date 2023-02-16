Delphi Community Middle School naming library after Abby & Libby

DELPHI — All around Delphi, there are reminders of the life and legacy of Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

Now, their middle school is naming its library after the Delphi Daughters.

The principal, Josh Long, tells WRTV the Abby & Libby Memorial Library will be there as long as the building stands.

"I really wanted to find something that was lasting, one and two, something that would impact our kids today and in the future," Long said. "They were avid readers, they were great students ... people [are] going to say their name all the time because we host meetings and stuff in there as well."

The name changed was approved on Feb. 13 - which happened to be the day the girls went missing back in 2017.

Long says the project is something the girls' families, school staff and the community are excited about.

This community is such an awesome, close knit, full of heart community ... this is a great way to, you know, let their names live on and something that our students are able to use as well," Long said. "It's a hard thing to put words to; I think it's more of a feeling. Because that's how Delphi is too — it's a family and it's a heart with big hearts."

School staff are planning to work with the families to personalize the library and include posters of their favorite books. New furniture and signage are also planned.

The project is being funded by the Abby and Libby Memorial Fund. If you'd like to donate, you can call the high or middle school and ask to speak with the treasurer.

A dedication day for the library is tentatively planned for the beginning of next school year.

Provided Liberty German (left) and Abigail Williams

The library will join other memorials to the girls throughout the town.

Delphi staple Stone House Restaurant and Bakery continues to keep the memory of Abby and Libby alive.

The bakery sells cookies called angel crisp cookies. The cookies have been on the shelves for the last five years.

The Abby & Libby Memorial Park has softball fields and an amphitheater. Last year, lights were added so night games can be played at the park.

