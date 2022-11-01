Child dies after being struck by driver while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE — A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by a driver while getting dropped off to go trick-or-treating in a Crawfordsville neighborhood.

The crash happened Halloween evening and Crawfordsville Assistant Police Chief Robert Rivers told WRTV the child was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon or evening.

According to the Crawfordsville Police Department, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Traction Road.

Witnesses told police that the boy, an adult and a second child all got out of a vehicle that had stopped in the travel portion of the road.

The other driver, a 34-year-old woman, said she came across the group in the roadway as she was coming up on them and attempted to stop. The woman's vehicle struck the open door of the stopped vehicle, the adult's foot and the 7-year-old child.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children where he was listed in critical condition following the crash.

Authorities have not disclosed the name of the child.

The accident remains under investigation by the Crawfordsville Police Department. Anyone with additional information should contact the police department at 765-362-3762.