Chuck E. Cheese to host Sensory Sensitivity events for World Autism Month

INDIANAPOLIS — This week Chuck E. Cheese restaurants announced plans to continue their tradition of hosting sensory sensitivity hours and days at their restaurants nationwide.

The annual events are held in line with World Autism Month in April.

On each Sunday of the month, select Chuck E. Cheese restaurants will open two hours early, from 9 - 11 a.m., for a time dedicated for children with autism and sensory needs.

Specifically, the locations at 5501 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250 and 8804 South US 31, Indianapolis, IN 46227 will hold these events.

The month culminates on April 30 with all 460 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants nationwide holding the Sensory Sensitivity Sunday event.

“Our Sensory Sensitive Sunday program is the only one of its kind on a national scale and is just one of the many ways we deliver on our mission to make Chuck E. Cheese the place Where Every Kid Can Be A Kid,” said David McKillips, CEO of CEC Entertainment. “In addition to our sensory-friendly events, we further our mission by fostering an inviting workplace culture through inclusive workforce education and training programs to better serve our Teams, Guests and Communities.”

Along with these events, Chuck E. Cheese will donate proceeds from cotton candy sales and online shopping to autism awareness organizations.