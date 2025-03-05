Church helps busy Hoosiers observe Ash Wednesday with ashes-to-go

INDIANAPOLIS — Ash Wednesday is a chance for Christians and Catholics to reflect on life and make positive changes before Easter. Churches across Indianapolis made sure the faithful could observe the day within their schedules.

Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle offered ashes-to-go on the church's front steps and were not deterred by the day's stormy weather.

"It's really humbling and powerful to remind people of their own mortality and also that God loves them and forgives them, because you have to remind yourself of that as well," said Rev. Gray DeSesne of Christ Church Cathedral.

Ash Wednesday starts the six-week Lenten season before Easter, in which those who observe repent for their sins and receive a mark of ash on their foreheads.

Brian Watts had to work at Salesforce Tower on Ash Wednesday, but still had time to walk around the block to Christ Church Cathedral for his ashes.

"When I first started getting them, I was a little self-conscious, but when you come with a crew from work, you definitely feel better," Watts said. "It's something I look forward to because it allows you to reset in your faith."

Watts has already picked out what he will give up for Lent.

"I'm a big energy drink guy and I cut off energy drinks. That was the big one for me," Watts said. "Hopefully by the end of Lent season, I won't even have a taste for them any more."

The ashes-to-go has been a tradition outside of Christ Church Cathedral for at least 15 years.