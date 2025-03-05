Church helps busy Hoosiers observe Ash Wednesday with ashes-to-go

INDIANAPOLIS — Ash Wednesday is a chance for Christians and Catholics to reflect on life and make positive changes before Easter. Churches across Indianapolis made sure the faithful could observe the day within their schedules.
Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle offered ashes-to-go on the church's front steps and were not deterred by the day's stormy weather.
"It's really humbling and powerful to remind people of their own mortality and also that God loves them and forgives them, because you have to remind yourself of that as well," said Rev. Gray DeSesne of Christ Church Cathedral.
Ash Wednesday starts the six-week Lenten season before Easter, in which those who observe repent for their sins and receive a mark of ash on their foreheads.
Brian Watts had to work at Salesforce Tower on Ash Wednesday, but still had time to walk around the block to Christ Church Cathedral for his ashes.
"When I first started getting them, I was a little self-conscious, but when you come with a crew from work, you definitely feel better," Watts said. "It's something I look forward to because it allows you to reset in your faith."
Watts has already picked out what he will give up for Lent.
"I'm a big energy drink guy and I cut off energy drinks. That was the big one for me," Watts said. "Hopefully by the end of Lent season, I won't even have a taste for them any more."
The ashes-to-go has been a tradition outside of Christ Church Cathedral for at least 15 years.
-
Property taxes at the center of legislative debateSenate Bill 1 passed out of the Senate with significant changes to how it was originally written. However, cities, towns and schools still have concerns about how cuts could impact essential services.
2 shot; 1 critical, 1 stable on Indy’s northwest sideIMPD is investigating a shooting that happened in the 4800 block of W 56th Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening.
'Lake Wallace' continues to frustrate Indy residents; City has no plans to fixPeople living at 36th and Wallace Ave. say every time it rains, water accumulates on the driveway forcing cars to drive into their yards, turn around and even trap some.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosting 48 basketball games in 31 daysThe Fieldhouse is getting ready to host both the Men's and Women's Big Ten Basketball tournaments for the first time since 2022.