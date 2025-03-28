Citizens Energy Group works to repair water main break that left thousands under a boil water advisory

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews from Citizens Energy Group continue to try to repair Thursday's water main break on the east side of Indianapolis.

A boil water advisory is in effect until at least Saturday.

Back out at Rabble Coffee, the line keeps growing, and they keep serving a community that is close to their heart.

“Come out here, serve the community, show them that you love them and they will love you back,” Rabble Coffee, the owner of Mitchell Tellstrom, said.

The local coffee shop is adapting to the changes that are impacting thousands of people around the Circle City.

“We have to boil or have bottled water for hand washing or any dish washing, so we recognize that we can’t do everything that we can normally do in a given,” Tellstrom told WRTV.

WRTV reached out to Citizens Energy Group, which says the transmission main that broke on was a 36" reinforced concrete main installed in 1960 serving the near east side of Indianapolis.

It adds, there are about 4,500 miles of water main in our system, but most of these are much smaller than the main that failed yesterday.

Citizens Energy Group says it estimates the main will be repaired and the road reopened within a week.

More information on the boil water advisory can be found here.