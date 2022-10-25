CMA Award performers announced for Nov. 9 show on ABC

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Country Music Association (CMA) announced performers at the 56th annual CMA Awards which will air on Nov. 9 on ABC.

Performances will come from a mix of first-time nominees, along with reigning CMA Awards winners.

Artists taking the stage for performances this year include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band.

The broadcast will open with a star-studded tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn.

This year’s awards show is hosted by Luke Bryan and former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

The show will broadcast live from 8 - 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC.

Additional performers and presenters for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced in the weeks ahead.