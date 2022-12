INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died and a second person is hospitalized after a double shooting on the city’s west side Monday afternoon.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 800 block of Cloverleaf Terrace around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals, one male and one female with gunshot wound(s).

The male was pronounced dead at the scene while the female was transported in critical condition.

