1 dead after near northwest side stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a stabbing on the near northwest side.
IMPD officers responded to the area of W. 30th Street and Ethel Ave. for a report of a person stabbed Thursday afternoon.
Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from stab wounds.
The person was transported to the hospital in critical condition where they later died, according to police.
This is a developing story.
