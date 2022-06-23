Watch Now
1 dead after near northwest side stabbing

WRTV / Dave Marren
Stabbing at W. 30th Street and Ethel Ave. on June 23, 2022 left one dead.
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jun 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a stabbing on the near northwest side.

IMPD officers responded to the area of W. 30th Street and Ethel Ave. for a report of a person stabbed Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from stab wounds.

The person was transported to the hospital in critical condition where they later died, according to police.

This is a developing story.

