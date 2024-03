INDIANAPOLIS — A person died early Thursday morning after transporting themselves to Methodist Hospital after being shot.

According to IMPD, the shooting took place at the Marathon Gas Station located at 1440 Prospect Street. This is in Fountain Square.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating at both the hospital and the gas station for possible leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.