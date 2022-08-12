1 dead after shooting near Wes Montgomery Park on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city’s east side.
After 4 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot near E. 36th Street and N. Hawthorne Lane. This is near Wes Montgomery Park on the east side.
Upon arrival, officers located a person suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
This story will be updated.
