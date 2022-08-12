Watch Now
1 dead after shooting near Wes Montgomery Park on east side

Posted at 4:40 PM, Aug 12, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city’s east side.

After 4 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot near E. 36th Street and N. Hawthorne Lane. This is near Wes Montgomery Park on the east side.

Upon arrival, officers located a person suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated.

