1 dead after shooting on near eastside: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Brookside Avenue on the near east side.
According to police, officers responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a person shot in the area and located a person with gunshot wound(s). The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story.
