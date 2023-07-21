Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

19-year old dead after shooting outside of northwest side restaurant

Police believe the shooting occurred at 71st Street and Georgetown Road
One dead after northwest side shooting overnight
Posted at 7:07 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 08:49:07-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after shortly after walking into St. Vincent Hospital after being shot.

According to IMPD, a 19-year old male, later identified as Nouridine Mahamadou, died at St. Vincent Hospital shortly after arriving there.

IMPD Captain Mark McCardia said those who brought Mahamadou to the hospital explained the shooting happened outside an Arby's restaurant near 71st Street and Georgetown Road.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE