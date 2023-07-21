19-year old dead after shooting outside of northwest side restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after shortly after walking into St. Vincent Hospital after being shot.

According to IMPD, a 19-year old male, later identified as Nouridine Mahamadou, died at St. Vincent Hospital shortly after arriving there.

IMPD Captain Mark McCardia said those who brought Mahamadou to the hospital explained the shooting happened outside an Arby's restaurant near 71st Street and Georgetown Road.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.