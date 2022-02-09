Man killed, another critically wounded in double-shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and another was critically wounded after being shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's northeast side, police said.

Police responded after 3 p.m. to the 4300 block of North Lasalle Street for a report of a person shot. There, they found the two men wounded and in critical condition, according to IMPD spokesman William Young.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene about 3:40 p.m. and the other was transported to a local hospital.

By about 4:45 p.m., the second victim was stable, Young said.

Officers were still canvassing the area and speaking with neighbors and a possible witness around that time.

Additional details were not immediately released.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact detectives at 317-327-3475 or 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.