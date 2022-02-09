Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man killed, another critically wounded in double-shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side, police say

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV/Chase Sarten, Staff Photographer
Police investigate after two people were shot Wednesday afternoon in the 4300 block of North Lasalle Street on Indianapolis' northeast side.
Homicide, 4300 North Lasalle
Posted at 3:43 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 16:51:57-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and another was critically wounded after being shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's northeast side, police said.

Police responded after 3 p.m. to the 4300 block of North Lasalle Street for a report of a person shot. There, they found the two men wounded and in critical condition, according to IMPD spokesman William Young.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene about 3:40 p.m. and the other was transported to a local hospital.

By about 4:45 p.m., the second victim was stable, Young said.

MORE | 1 dead in shooting at Speedway apartment complex, police say

Officers were still canvassing the area and speaking with neighbors and a possible witness around that time.

Additional details were not immediately released.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact detectives at 317-327-3475 or 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!