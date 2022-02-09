1 dead in shooting at Speedway apartment complex, police say

SPEEDWAY — A person was fatally shot at an apartment complex late Tuesday, marking the town's first homicide of the year, police said.

It happened about 5:39 p.m. in the 5700 block of West 25th Street, at the Maywood at Speedway apartment complex, according to Speedway police Lt. Robert Dine.

Police were dispatched for a loud disturbance and arrived to find an adult victim who suffered a gunshot wound.

Despite lifesaving efforts, that person was pronounced dead at the scene, Dine said.

As of about 9 p.m., detectives were still working the scene.

Dine said that while the investigation is in its "infancy stages," there is no indication of a threat to the community.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact detectives at 317-244-9543.

Speedway had a single homicide in 2021, Dine said. It happened Jan. 19 in the 5800 block of Crawfordsville Road.