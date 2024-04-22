1 killed in Martindale-Brightwood shooting Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Monday morning after a shooting in Martindale-Brightwood on the city's east side.

According to IMPD, a person was found dead just before 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue.

This shooting is the second fatal shooting on Hillside Avenue in 2024. There were three homicides on this stretch of street in 2023.

WATCH | Latest Indiana Headlines

Latest Headlines | April 22, 7am

According to IMPD, the shooting was targeted and there is no known threat to the community. It stemmed from a disturbance at the nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.