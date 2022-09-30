1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting inside barbershop on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed two others were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, police say.

An officer on patrol saw two people running around 2 p.m. to the intersection of 10th Street and North Bosart Avenue, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Genae Cook said. While the officer was in a foot pursuit, IMPD received a call for two people shot inside a nearby barbershop.

When they arrived, they found a man who was shot and killed inside the barbershop and a woman who was shot and in critical condition, Cook said.

Another man who was injured inside the barbershop ran to a nearby bank to get help, Cook said. He was taken to a hospital and is stable.

IMPD said that a portion of East 10th Street and Bosart Avenue will be closed for an extended period of time. It's asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Additional details haven't been released.

This story will be updated.