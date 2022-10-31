1 of 2 men charged in fatal shooting during 2021 Brownsburg robbery found guilty of murder

DANVILLE — One of the two men accused in the 2021 deadly shooting of an Avon man during a robbery has been found guilty of all charges against him.

A jury found Marques D. Hardiman guilty of murder and robbery during a four-day trial, all stemming from the killing of Emanuel Fonville.

Prosecutors allege that Hardiman and Christian D. Edmon, both of Indianapolis, fatally shot Fonville during the May 3, 2021 robbery at a Brownsburg shopping center near North Northfield Drive and North Green Street.

Police and emergency personnel were called around 5:25 p.m. that day to the shopping center, where they found Fonville suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics transported Fonville to a local hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police Fonville and another person were robbed by two people who fled the area in a silver 4-door vehicle after one of them fired a gun at Fonville.

Nelson said detectives believe the incident stemmed from a narcotics transaction that led to the robbery and murder.

Edmon faces the same charges and Hardiman and is scheduled to appear before a jury on Nov. 15.