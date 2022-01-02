Person fatally shot Saturday on West Walnut Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed Saturday night on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot around 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street near West Michigan Street and North Belmont Avenue, Lt. Shane Foley said.

Police found a person with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. Medics pronounced the person dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police have not provided information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

The person’s death is the second homicide of the new year. A man was stabbed to death around 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Marion County Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.