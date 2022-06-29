INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven people have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to their involvement in drug trafficking, according to The Department of Justice.

Federal agents had started investigating several people for their suspected involvement in drug trafficking in the fall of 2019 in the Indianapolis area. As the investigation continued, the investigators discovered that methamphetamine was being transported from Muncie to Vans Auto Repair, located in Indianapolis, for distribution.

At the end of the investigation, 11 people were charged in three different indictments for multiple drug trafficking charges.

According to the DOJ, on August 3, 2020, 16 search warrants and federal arrest warrants were executed by federal agents and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers in the Indianapolis area.

Due to those warrants, 31 illegally possessed firearms, 4½ pounds of methamphetamine; ½ kilogram of cocaine; 1 kilogram of fentanyl, and approximately $272,000 in cash drug trafficking proceeds were seized. All of the defendants pleaded guilty and were sentenced.

“Traffickers of methamphetamine and fentanyl further the devastating cycle of substance abuse disorder to satisfy their own greed,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said. “These prosecutions and sentences demonstrate that we will work tirelessly with our federal and local law enforcement partners to hold the traffickers of these dangerous and deadly drugs accountable for the pain they inflict on our communities.”